Interstate lanes to close at Columbus starting Sunday

You will see lanes closed on southbound Interstate 65 near the Columbus exit starting Sunday as crews work on patching and an overlay.

That will be at the arch bridge over State Road 46/Jonathan Moore Pike.

According to INDOT you can expect the left lane to be closed starting at 9 p.m. Sunday night until next Tuesday, with the right lane to follow. The right lane should reopen Friday morning. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The same work will be happening later this year on the northbound lanes. Crews will also me making repairs to the beams and arch on the bridge and to the ramps at the Columbus exit, but a schedule has not yet been announced.

Force Construction is the contractor for the work, part of the $65 million project adding travel lanes to the interstate between Columbus and Seymour.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.