Interstate 74 communities apply for READI grant

An organization of rural central and eastern Indiana communities along Interstate 74 are seeking a $50 million grant from the state to leverage $866 million in projects and programs.

Accelerate Rural Indiana includes Greensburg, Shelbyville, Batesville and Rushville as well as Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties. The coalition applied for the READI grant last week, outlining 40 initiatives.

The state’s READI grant program, or Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative, was first announced in May. The program requires all READI funds be matched on a dollar for dollar basis by local governments or other public sources. The program established 18 regions, with the possibility of up to $50 million in grants for each and the hopes of attracting $2 billion in private and public investment.