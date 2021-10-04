Interstate 65 traffic to be tied up by bridge, road work

Road and bridge work on Interstate 65 will be tying up traffic north and south of Bartholomew County for the next few weeks.

You could run into some bridge work if you are traveling through southeastern Indiana on Interstate 65 over the next few weeks.

INDOT says that crews will be doing bridge repairs and maintenance on bridges in Clark, Scott and Jackson counties.

The work is scheduled to start today and will include bridges up to State Road 250 at Uniontown, in southern Jackson County.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.

There will be overnight lane closures on I-65 in Shelby and Johnson counties starting tonight.

INDOT says that lanes will be closed from 6 at night until 6 in the morning, starting today and lasting until mid-November, weather permitting. The work will be done on Mondays through Thursdays as crews patch and rehabilitate pavement between State Road 252 north of Edinburgh and State Road 44 at Franklin.

Work will begin in the southbound lanes of I-65, then move to the northbound.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution, and to drive without distractions in and near construction zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

