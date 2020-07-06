Interstate 65 traffic shifts planned this week

You can expect major traffic shifts in the Interstate 65 construction zone between Columbus and Seymour starting this week.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management office says that starting Wednesday night, north bound traffic will be shifted over on the northbound side of the Interstate starting at the Seymour U.S. 50 exit to just past Jonesville Road. About half of that stretch of highway will have a full shoulder on the newly constructed roadway, but half will not have a shoulder.

Southbound traffic will be moving to the north side of the interstate on Friday night. Which means that northbound and southbound traffic will both be on the newly finished northbound interstate for about three miles.

This is all part of the ongoing project to widen Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour to three lanes in each direction.

The project map is available here.