Interstate 65 rest stop ramp to close in Bartholomew County

The ramp at the southbound Interstate 65 rest stop near Taylorsville will be closing today for repairs.

INDOT says that the shoulders near the entrance ramp will be closing this morning, with the ramp itself closing at about 8 tonight until about 7 Friday morning. The ramp will be repaved.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather and will be moved to Friday/Saturday if needed.

The work is being done by Force Construction and is part of the $65 million dollar project adding travel lanes on Interstate 65. The addition of more lanes and the repaving of the interstate is expected to be finished this fall with some additional work taking place through next summer.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety when you are traveling through construction zones.