Interstate 65 lanes to close for Jackson County bridge work

You will see lane closures for about a week on Interstate 65 in Jackson County as crews work to patch the deck of a bridge south of the Seymour exit.

INDOT says that its contractor E&B Paving Inc. will be closing single lanes on the bridge over Mutton Creek starting this Friday and lasting through Thursday, March 31st.

After the work is done, closures will remain in place while the patched areas are allowed to cure.

INDOT asks you to to use extra caution, to drive without distractions, and to be alert to worker safety when traveling through active work zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.