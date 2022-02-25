Interstate 65 lanes closing Tuesday for INDOT inspections

INDOT says there will be some single lane closures coming to Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County Tuesday.

The agency will be doing inspection work at mile marker 71, about three miles north of the Columbus exit between 9 a.m. in the morning and 2 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday. You could also see shoulders of the highway closed after 2 Tuesday for additional work.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather and the inspections could be moved later into the week if necessary.

You should expect to see traffic backups going on during the work. INDOT suggests you take an alternate route if possible.