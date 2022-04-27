Interstate 65 exit ramps closing for asphalt patching

You will see restrictions on Interstate 65 ramps in Bartholomew County starting tomorrow. INDOT says that this is part of the work expanding the Interstate to three lanes in each direction .

INDOT’s contractors, Force Construction will be closing the entrance and exit ramps at the northbound I-65 rest stop between Columbus and Edinburgh starting tomorrow until Saturday morning as crews patch the asphalt. The entrance ramp will first close Thursday morning and then the exit ramp later in the day, after all vehicles vacate the rest stop.

Next week, the contractors will be working on the ramps to and from Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 at Taylorsville. Nightly closures will be from 8 p.m. at night to 7 a.m. in the morning, Monday through Thursday next week.

The schedule for those ramp closings:

Monday, May 2: I-65 northbound to U.S. 31 northbound and I-65 northbound to U.S. 31 southbound.

Tuesday, May 3: I-65 southbound to U.S. 31 northbound and I-65 southbound to U.S. 31 southbound.

Wednesday, May 4: U.S. 31 to I-65 northbound/U.S. 31 to I-65 southbound.

Thursday, May 5: U.S. 31 to I-65 northbound/U.S. 31 to I-65 southbound.

Additional ramp closures will take place later this spring/summer for asphalt paving. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in construction zones.