Inmate found dead in Johnson County Jail

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that an inmate was found dead in a cell early this morning at the county jail.

According to Sheriff Duane Burgess, correctional officers were performing a watch tour at about 1:06 this morning when they noticed an unconscious inmate. Officers and medical staff began CPR and medics from Franklin Fire Rescue and Seals Ambulance assisted, but the inmate could not be revived. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate was being held alone in the cell and foul play is not suspected, Burgess says. The inmate’s name has not yet been released while family members are being notified.