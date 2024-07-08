Injured bald eagle rescued in Decatur County on 4th of July

Authorities in Decatur County rescued a bald eagle that had been struck by a vehicle on the Fourth of July.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, a caller reported that the bird had been struck along Interstate 74 at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. State Police Trooper Jason Hankins was first on the scene and kept the bird safe while the Decatur County Communication Center organized rescue efforts. A plastic dog crate were brought in by the Decatur County Animal Shelter along with blankets from the county detention center.

The rescue workers named the juvenile bird “Pete” and he was loaded into a sheriff’s department patrol van to be taken to the Indiana Raptor Center in Nashville.

Volunteer Wayne Sprinkle said that he and other another rescuer are both combat veterans and he would treasure the memory of working to save the American icon on one of the country’s most important holidays.

Pete was scheduled to be seen by a veterinarian over the weekend. If you would like to help with his care, you can contact the Indiana Raptor Center online at indianaraptorcenter.org or through their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Decatur County Sheriff’s Department