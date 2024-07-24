Information sessions set for black, bi-racial parents

The Community Education Coalition will be hosting an event next month in Columbus aimed at helping the parents and caregivers of black and bi-racial children navigate the upcoming school year.

According to Felicia Garr, with the coalition’s black and bi-racial youth initiatives program, the meeting will present new information including details on new Indiana Department of Education regulations affecting third grade literacy requirements, efforts to address chronic absenteeism, work-based learning and cell phone restrictions. There will also be information on the newest high school diploma changes, academic standards and information on BCSC back to school guidelines.

There will be two sessions of the August 22nd meeting — a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon and evening session from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street.

If you have any questions you can contact Garr at 812-371-5255.