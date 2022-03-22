Information session set for today for Thrive Alliance senior advocates

Thrive Alliance will be holding a virtual information session today for those interested in being volunteer advocates for seniors and incapacitated adults.

According to the agency, the VASIA program helps make decisions on the seniors’ or incapacitated adults’ behalf which reflect, as much as possible, the individual’s own choices and preferences.

To be a VASIA volunteer, you must complete a screening process with providing three references, the release of your criminal, driving and social services histories and be able to complete the required training.

There will be a virtual information session via Zoom at 11 this morning where you can get more information about the program and being a volunteer. You can reserve a spot by emailing [email protected] or by calling 812-372-6918.