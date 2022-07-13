Indy man facing charges after Jackson County traffic stop
An Indianapolis man was arrested in Jackson County Monday after cocaine was found in his vehicle.
According to Indiana State Police reports, a trooper stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic infractions at about 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65, just north of the Seymour exit. The trooper reportedly noticed signs of illegal activity and could smell marijuana inside the vehicle.
A search uncovered a plastic bag containing about a pound of suspected cocaine, along with marijuana and pills. The estimated street value of the drugs was $15,000. Troopers also found more than $600 in cash.
The driver, 27-year-old Rasheed E. Musheer was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing cocaine as well as possession of marijuana.