Indy Looking to Bounce Back

The Coronavirus has posed plenty of challenges to the City of Indianapolis, but it can recover and has a lot going for it. That was the message from Chris Gahl, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications of Visit Indy.

Gahl spoke to 93 WIBCs Tony Katz Wednesday morning. He said theres been very little to no activity at the Indiana Convention Center since the pandemic really became a problem in mid-March.

He also said that when conventions start to come back, research shows people will want to drive and be in control of their own travel destiny, which favors Indianapolis.

GenCon was supposed to happen July 30th – August 2nd, but was canceled because of the Coronavirus.

Gen Con has been rescheduled for August 5-8, 2021 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Gahl anticipates conventions will probably start coming back around September or October, provided that there are no Coronavirus setbacks.