INDOT work to tie up local highways through the summer

Local drivers are going to have a challenging summer. INDOT is planning major road projects on most of the local highways tying up traffic on State Road 11, Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 simultaneously.

Plus a common shortcut along Carr Hill Road will be out until July for a bridge replacement project.

Natalie Garrett, spokeswoman with INDOT’s southeastern Indiana district explains the work that is going on for the railroad overpass into downtown Columbus.

“It will definitely be a busy summer in terms of roadwork in Bartholomew County and the Columbus area,” Garrett said. “Of course we have the State Roads 46 and 11 overpass project. Through the spring, traffic impact should be pretty minimal.

“However, in June State Road 11 will be closed for the month of June from State Road 46 to about a fourth of a mile south of State Road 46, just north of Garden City.”

The overpass should be taking drivers over the railroad tracks into downtown Columbus by the end of the year with some remaining work going on into next year such as landscaping and environmental work, Garrett said.

The Interstate 65 road widening project should also finish up this year between Seymour and Walesboro. That project will add a third travel lane in each direction of the highway.

Garrett explains that the Interstate 65 project is coming out of its winter shutdown configuration this week.

“There was a little bit of work happening out there during the winter months,” Garrett said. “We did have a mild winter, which helped. Crews were able to work on some stuff out there. Traffic impacts were pretty minimal other than the winter shutdown configuration. Traffic shifts are planned for this week, at night, for work to resume. They will be shifting lanes to the outside of the work zone.”

The next phase of the project on I-65 — between Columbus and Walesboro — is due to go out for bids in October with work starting next year, she said.

While the bypass project into downtown and the Interstate 65 project are more high profile, Garrett said that work will resume soon on a paving and resurfacing project on U.S. 31.

“It is a about a five and a half mile stretch, from Washington Street on the west side of Columbus, up to Taylorsville,” Garrett said. “They did some patching last fall. They are planning to start milling in early April, followed by paving. So, in about a month or so they will get started on that resurface project.

“There will also be a turn lane added, on southbound U.S. 31 at County Road 400N. They could start on that, potentially as early as next week.”

Garrett suggested some ways to make your travel less stressful this summer.

“Plan your route ahead of time, use an alternate route if possible,”she said. “Use extra caution. Slow down, watch for active crews as well as changing work zone configurations. Work can progress very quickly, therefore sometimes the work zone has to be adjusted to accommodate that progress and the work that is being done.”

Garrett also suggest signing up to follow INDOT Southeast on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for updates on traffic and construction via e-mail and text alerts on the INDOT web site.