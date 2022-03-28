INDOT: Work to start on two U.S. 31 bridge projects in Jackson Co

Drivers on U.S. 31 south of Seymour will see some traffic tieups when work starts on two bridge projects in a week.

INDOT say that Force Construction will begin work on the project on Monday, April 4th to rehabilitate two bridges in Jackson County, about four miles south of Seymour.

One bridge is over Vernon Fork Muscatatuck River and the other is over a drainage ditch. The Muscatatuck River bridge will be the first one worked on.

You will see traffic restricted to one lane with a temporary traffic signal and a 45 mph speed limit.

The $2.4 million dollar project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

You will see roadwork starting on Friday on State Road 135 in Jackson County. INDOT says crews from Dave O’Mara contractors will be resurfacing a seven-mile section of the road from State Road 58 at Freetown to U.S. 50.

The project is expected to be finished by late July.