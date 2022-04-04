INDOT: Work picking up again on several area projects

INDOT contractors are scheduled to begin working on State Road 46 in eastern Bartholomew County today.

Crews from Dave O’Mara Contractor will be patching, milling and repaving a section of the highway between State Road 7 and State Road 9. You can expect to see single lane closures for the resurfacing work.

A pipe replacement between U.S. 31 and County Road 450E is coming in May and will require closing the highway for about 7 days. Access will be maintained for local residents.

The work is expected to take until the end of October on the $3.7 million dollar project.

INDOT also says that work is set to start up again today resurfacing in the Interstate 65 construction zone between Columbus and Walesboro.

Crews have been installing temporary concrete barrier walls and shifting traffic from the southbound lanes to share the northbound lanes. Starting tonight, there wil be nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews patch, mill and pave the interstate. The resurfacing work is expected to last through July.

In addition to lane closures and traffic shifts, you will also see a round-the-clock reduced speed limit of 55 mph, with 45 mph flashing signs when workers are present.

You will see temporary traffic signals at a bridge construction project in Brown County, starting this week.

INDOT says that work is scheduled to start today replacing the superstructure of the State Road 135 bridge over Pleasant Valley Creek. That is south of State Road 46, near Van Buren Elementary School.

Milestone Contractors will be the crews working on the $2 million project.

INDOT asks you to use extra caution, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in construction zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

