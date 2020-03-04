INDOT will begin shifting traffic flow for I-65 work

It’s almost time for roadwork to start again on the widening project on Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour. The agency is taking the work zone out of its winter configuration this week and next.

INDOT is announcing that you will see temporary ramps and signals going operational starting Thursday at the State Road 11 exit in Jackson County. The agency says that the existing loop ramps are permanently closed.

Next Monday through Wednesday, southbound traffic will be shifted to the outside lane and shoulder starting about three miles north of Seymour. That will mean there will not be a useable shoulder in that area.

Starting next Thursday and Friday, March 12th and 13th, the northbound and southbound traffic will be shifted to the outside lane and shoulder near the State Road 11 interchange.

All of those traffic shifts are being done so that work can start again in those areas. The shifts will happen between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night. After shifts are complete, crews will begin with grading operations and pipe installation north of Seymour and pavement removal near Exit 55.

Speed limits in the entire work zone will be dropped to 55 mph starting next week.