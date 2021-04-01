INDOT warns of I-65 restrictions next week at Deaver Road

INDOT says that you will see lanes closed and rolling roadblocks over nights next week on Interstate 65 at the Deaver Road overpass, between the Columbus and Walesboro exits.

The bridge is being rebuilt at that location. On Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. at night until 6 a.m. in the morning, the left lane will be closed in the northbound side of the interstate while bridge beams are delivered.

Wednesday night the left lane will be closed and you will see the northbound lanes closed for 20 minutes at a time as crews put beams in place. On Thursday night, the same work will move to the southbound lanes.

A 55 mph speed limit is in effect for the I-65 construction zone. INDOT says that you should allow yourself extra time or use an alternate route to avoid the delays.

Deaver Road is expected to remain closed until mid to late June.