INDOT State Road 46 project to be unveiled in Greensburg

INDOT will be hosting a public information next week in Greensburg to discuss a roadway reconstruction project on State Road 46.

The session will be Tuesday at Greensburg City Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m.

The proposed nearly $13 million project includes pavement replacement and asphalt resurfacing along two sections of State Road 46; between the east junction of State Road 3 and the west junction of U.S. 421, and the east junction of U.S. 421 and Base Road. It will include sidewalk replacement, ADA curb ramp upgrades, construction of a multi-use path, drainage work and additional lighting.

Project information will also be posted on the INDOT Seymour District webpage.