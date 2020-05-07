INDOT: State highways no place for political campaign signs

INDOT wants to remind you to keep campaign signs out of the right-of-way along state highways.

Campaign signs are never allowed in the right-of-way, even leading up to to a primary or general election. The state says that you should keep signs away from intersections, interchanges and the areas parallel to highways including medians, shoulders and roadside areas. If the right-of-way is not clearly marked, you can estimate that it ends at the fence line, the back of a ditch or behind utility poles.

INDOT personnel are removing campaign signs as they do their normal highway maintenance activities. Normally, signs that have been removed are taken to the nearest INDOT facility and may be claimed by the owner. However during the governor’s stay-at-home order, state facilities are not open to the public and signs can not be picked up until the facilities reopen.

If you want to report a sign in the right-of-way, you can call 855-463-6848.