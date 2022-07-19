INDOT seeking your thoughts on U.S. 31 improvements

INDOT is planning a public meeting on Aug. 1st to gather your thoughts on improvements to U.S. 31 in Franklin.

The estimated $41.9 million project is meant to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and increase safety. As proposed, it would create reduced conflict intersections along U.S. 31, replace a bridge over Canary Ditch, make drainage improvements and upgrade pedestrian amenities including multi-use trails and ADA-compliant curb ramps. Work is expected to start next spring.

The meeting will be in the Franklin Community Middle School Auditorium on Grizzly Cub Drive with doors opening at 6 p.m. in the evening on Aug. 1st. A formal presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.