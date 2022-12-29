INDOT seeking your thoughts on State Road 7 improvement project

INDOT is planning a public hearing next month about improvements to State Road 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew counties.

According to the state agency, The $27.8 million project includes safety and mobility improvements between U.S. 50 in North Vernon and just north of U.S. 31 in Columbus. Shoulders will be widened to six feet on each side of the road, passing lanes will be added at various locations and intersection and drainage improvements are also included.

The project is currently scheduled to go out to bids in the spring of 2026. Construction will follow once the contract has been awarded.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Scipio Elementary School on Tuesday, January 10th. The goal is to provide you with a chance to learn more about the project, to view displays, to ask questions, and to provide comments to the project team.

A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

You can ask your questions or make comments in-person at the hearing, on the project website, or via mail or email.

American Structurepoint Inc.

Attn: Hannah Walker

9025 River Rd., Unit 200

Indianapolis, IN 46240

[email protected]

All comments are requested by end of business on Monday, January 23rd.