INDOT seeking input on State Road 7 improvements

INDOT is looking for your thoughts on planned improvements on State Road 7 in Jennings County.

The agency will be holding a public hearing on the improvements on Wednesday, May 26th at the North Vernon Education and Training Center on O&M Avenue.

The proposed project includes intersection improvements on State Road 7 at Jennings County Road 275W, Country Squire Boulevard, and Dollar General, as well as a culvert replacement just north of 275W. The goal is to fix roadway deficiencies and reduce the likelihood of crashes at the locations. The project also would improve the functionality of the culvert.

The work would require a short-term closure of State Road 7 in the summer of 2022.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. so you can view displays and talk with project personnel, with the formal presentation starting at 6 p.m.

The agency will be taking your comments at the meeting, but you can also view the materials online and send in your comments by June 10th.