INDOT says I-65 work rescheduled for Sunday

INDOT says that crews are again scheduled to close down lanes of Interstate 65 near the Columbus exit, starting Sunday night.

The work was originally scheduled to start this past Sunday but it was delayed.

According to INDOT you can expect the left lane northbound to be closed starting at 9 p.m. Sunday night until Tuesday, with the right lane to follow. The right lane should reopen Friday morning. Crews will be completing patching and applying an overlay to the I-65 bridge over State Road 46. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Southbound lane closures are scheduled to begin the following Sunday evening, Sept. 25, for the same type of work to occur. Those lanes are expected to reopen Friday September 30th.

Crews will also be making repairs to the beams and arch on the bridge and to the ramps at the Columbus exit, but a schedule has not yet been announced.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.