INDOT rescheduling U.S. 31 open house for next week

The Indiana Department of Transportation has rescheduled the U.S. 31 public open house originally set for last week at Taylorsville Elementary School

The agency says last week’s planned open house was canceled because of scheduling conflicts.

The open house is for a planned $3.1 million dollar project that will close the current intersections at Tannehill Road and at Bear Lane on U.S. 31, replacing them with two reduced conflict intersections.

INDOT says the new intersections enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce crash frequency.

The event has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 13th. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.and a presentation will start at 5:30 p.m.

Graphic courtesy of INDOT