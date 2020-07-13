INDOT reminds of work this week on I-65

INDOT says that you will see lane closures on the interstate this week near Columbus.

Starting tonight, alternating lanes will be closed south of the Columbus exit on Interstate 65, while crews remove and transport existing barriers and equipment at the Carr Hill Bridge work site to the County Road 200S bridge work site.. That work will be done between 9 at night and 6 in the morning through Saturday morning, weather permitting.

Crews will also begin install guardrails on Carr Hill Road this week.