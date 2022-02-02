INDOT: Rain hampering road treatments; Stay off roads if you can

INDOT says its crews are out preparing for the winter storm across the state and urging you to stay off the roads if you can.

Nearly 1,000 trucks started treating highways across the state overnight, but the rain means that in many cases INDOT will not be able to pretreat roads. Without pretreatment, highways are more likely to develop slick spots and snow to stick to pavement and bridges.

INDOT is urging you to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel. That will allow plow truck drivers the room to work safely and allow them to complete their routes as quickly as possible.

If you have to travel, you should expect snow and ice covered roads, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions. The agency says you should slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

The agency says the trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterwards to continue cleanup efforts.