INDOT plans work on State Road 250 to start Monday

INDOT says that work will begin between today and mid-April on a road reconstruction project on State Road 250 in Jackson County. Crews will be rebuilding the road between Interstate 65 and U.S 31.

The first phase of the work will be done over the next few weeks as crews widen the road. That will have minimal effects on traffic, INDOT says. As the project continues first the westbound lanes and then the eastbound lanes will be closed.

This is part of a $2 million dollar project with Milestone Contractors.

INDOT says you should slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.