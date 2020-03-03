INDOT plans to shut down State Road 11 in June

INDOT is making plans to shut down State Road 11 at State Road 46 for a month this summer.

Columbus City Engineer Dave Hayward presented INDOT’s plan at this morning’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The agency says that it will shut down State Road 11 or Jonesville Road from June 1st through July 1st as they work on intersection improvements for the railroad overpass project.

The dates were set to work around the start of the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair and for when school is not in session, Hayward said.

The agency says that the official detour will take traffic out of town, via State Road 46 and Interstate 65. However, an unofficial detour will use County Road 200S, Terrace Lake Road and West Goeller Boulevard. While the state will install signs for the official detour, it leaves signage decisions on the unofficial detour up to the city, Hayward said.

INDOT also agrees to reimburse the city for damages caused during the unofficial detour. The board approved the unofficial detour arrangements with INDOT this morning.