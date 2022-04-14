INDOT plans open house for State Road 252 project

INDOT will be holding an open house in Edinburgh later this month to take public questions and outline an upcoming project on State Road 252.

The proposed $6 million project will replace the pavement on State Road 252 between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65. replace a drainage structure east of U.S. 31 and replace or expand sidewalks along State Road 252. The goal is to enhance safety along the corridor and to reset the service life of the roadway. The contract is currently scheduled to let to contractors in fall of 2024.

At the meeting, you will be able to learn more about the project and provide official comments to the project team.

The open house will be on Wednesday, April 27, at the Edinburgh Community High School cafeteria on Keeley Street. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and a presentation will begin at 6 p.m.