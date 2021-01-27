INDOT plans lane closures south of Columbus next week

You can expect nightly lane closures starting Monday on bridges on Interstate 65 south of Columbus.

INDOT says that the closures will be in the north and southbound lanes at the Denois Creek, Opossum Creek and the Deaver Rd. overpasses from 9 to 6 for two or three nights next week. The lanes will be closing so crews can place temporary barrier walls in the median and outside shoulders. The bridge work is part of the project to add travel lanes between Walesboro and Columbus.

More restrictions will take place starting in mid-March as part of the $65 million project. INDOT reminds you to slow down, use extra caution, and drive without distractions through all work zones.