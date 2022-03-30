INDOT open house to focus on U.S. 31 intersection plans

You will have a chance to weigh in and to ask questions about proposed intersection improvements on U.S. 31 in northern Bartholomew County tomorrow afternoon.

INDOT will be holding an open house to discuss the planned project starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylorsville Elementary School.

This is a planned $3.1 million dollar project that will close the current intersections at Tannehill Road and at Bear Lane on U.S. 31, replacing them with two reduced conflict intersections. According to INDOT, instead of vehicles crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to go straight or turn left, reduced conflict intersections turn right in the same direction of travel as the traffic, merge into the left lane of traffic and then make a U-turn to head the direction they want to travel.

INDOT says the new intersections enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce crash frequency.

A presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.