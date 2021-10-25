INDOT holding Columbus job fair Thursday
INDOT will be holding seasonal hiring events on Thursday for its southeast district, including one in Columbus.
Winter seasonal employment lasts from November through March with a starting pay of $20 per hour. There is also a sign-in bonus and retention pay for those who qualify. To apply you should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.
The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Columbus Sub-District Office, which is at 35 45 Two Mile House Road.