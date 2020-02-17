INDOT delays start of Carr Hill Road bridge demo to Tuesday

Due to the weather, INDOT delayed the start of its bridge demolition project on I-65 until tonight. You were originally going to start seeing rolling traffic slowdowns Monday evening, as crews begin demolishing the bridge at Carr Hill Road in Columbus.

However, crews will now begin demolition over the southbound lanes of I-65 tonight at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes will close for up to twenty minutes at a time while the work is in progress. Drivers will also be stopped at the exit ramp from State Road 46 to southbound I-65 in Columbus during the delays..

The work will move to the northbound lanes next week. Rolling slow-downs will resume Monday, and continue each night through Feb. 27th.

The work will end by 6 a.m. each morning.