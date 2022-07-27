INDOT contractors closing National Road lanes in Columbus

A reminder that INDOT plans to close lanes on National Road through Columbus, starting tonight weather permitting.

Contractors will be milling and paving on U.S. 31 through the city between County Road 300E and Market Street. You can expect lanes to close between 6 at night and 6 in the morning Mondays through Fridays, through September.

You can expect intermittent flagging and restrictions on intersecting side streets during the project. You should also be aware of rough pavement and changes to signal timings due to the operations.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety in all construction zones.