INDOT continues work removing Carr Hill Road bridge

INDOT is reporting that crews are nearly finished removing the deck of the Carr Hill Road bridge over the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Columbus.

Crews expect to wrap up that work Friday night and you will continue to see the rolling roadblocks on those lanes. The work will then move to the northbound lanes next week.

Work is starting at 10 p.m. in the evening and stops by 6 a.m. in the morning. The bridge replacement project is expected to continue through July and then move to County Road 200S to replace that bridge.