INDOT closing lanes on Interstate 65 for widening project

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close lanes of Interstate 65 between Walesboro and Columbus starting tomorrow.

Starting Tuesday night, between 9 and 6 Wednesday morning, the right lane of southbound Interstate 65 will be closed while crews first work on milling the shoulder. They will then be paving the shoulder during the day between 9 and 3 in that area, Wednesday and Thursday.

Next week there will be various lane closures on the northbound and southbound lanes.

Also tomorrow, the inside left turn lane on westbound State Road 46 will close at the I-65 interchange in Columbus while crews work on guardrail repair. That is expected to be removed the following week. All other lanes should remain open during that work.

This all part of the work on a $65 million contract that will add a third travel lane between State Road 58 and State Road 46

The contract was awarded in October to Force Construction and is expected to be completed in 2023.

All the work is dependent upon weather.