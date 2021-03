INDOT says that the right lane of northbound Interstate 65 will be closed at the U.S. 31 overpass near Taylorsville in Bartholomew County today, Wednesday and Thursday.

That will be so crews can do patching work. The lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

INDOT says that drivers should slow down in work zones and use caution where crews are present.