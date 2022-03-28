Indianapolis woman killed in Interstate 65 crash Sunday night

Investigators say an Indianapolis woman was killed while standing outside of her disabled vehicle on Interstate 65 near Seymour late Sunday night.

According to Indiana State Police reports, 35-year-old Erika J. Jimenez of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Jackson County Coroner’s office.

Investigators believe that her vehicle became disabled and stopped in the right driving lane of the southbound interstate around 11 p.m. Sunday. She had left her vehicle and was standing near it, when the vehicle was struck by a box truck driven by 61-year-old Lenny Gorelik of Kennesaw, Georgia. She was struck during the collision.

Gorelik was uninjured

The crash remains under investigation. Traffic on southbound Interstate 65 was affected for about five hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.