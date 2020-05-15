Indianapolis truck driver dies in crash near Edinburgh

An Indianapolis truck driver died Thursday morning in a crash on northbound Interstate 65 near the Edinburgh exit.

49-year-old James W. Oden Jr, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Bartholomew County Coroners office.

Deputies were called to the crash at about 9:58 a.m. Thursday morning after Oden’s truck overturned on the interstate and flattened a guardrail. A passenger car was also involved in the crash. 21-year-old Blaine Pheral and 22-year-old Rachelle Pheral, both of Columbus were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The highway reopened after about six hours Thursday. The accident remains under investigation.