Indianapolis Road area customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water under boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. says some customers in the area of Indianapolis Road are under a boil water advisory after a water main was hit and damaged yesterday.

While repairing the damages yesterday, some customers were without water. Once water is restored, those customers are under a boil water advisory for two days.

You should boil any water for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking.

If you have any questions, you can call the water utility at 812-526-9777.