Indiana Wesleyan and Ivy Tech smooth online degree transitions

Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana Wesleyan University are announcing an expanded partnership to benefit online students.

According to Indiana Wesleyan University, Ivy Tech Community College students will be able to effortlessly transfer to Indiana Wesleyan University. Students who complete their associate’s degrees at Ivy Tech will be able to transfer to Indiana Wesleyan to complete the remainder of their bachelor’s degree online. They will also receive a 15% discount on all online bachelor’s and associate-to-master’s degrees.

The goal is to make higher education more accessible and attainable for students who wish to earn their degree at a reputable institution online.

Andy Miller Vice President of Strategic Enrollment and Partnerships for Indiana Wesleyan said that the school is “committed to expanding access to higher education, creating pathways to meaningful careers, and supporting Indiana’s economic and social aspirations.” He said the partnership “reflects our shared dedication to transforming lives through education and strengthening the Hoosier State.”

This partnership only applies to students transferring to online programs through IWU.