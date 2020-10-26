Indiana University Student Killed in New York City

An Indiana University student was killed by a stray bullet in New York City early Saturday morning.

Police say Ethan Williams, 20, of Indianapolis, was sitting with a group of friends in Brooklyn when several shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Williams was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Williams was a sophomore in the I-U film media program. He was also a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council of Indianapolis.

No arrests have been made.