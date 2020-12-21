Indiana tops 7k deaths from COVID-19

More than 7,000 people have now died from the coronavirus in Indiana. According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily updates on COVID-19 spread throughout the state, Indiana passed that milestone on Saturday.

Yesterday there were 6,558 new cases reported, with a 7-day positivity rate of 12.2 percent and 53 new deaths. Those deaths happened between November 6th and Saturday.

No new deaths were reported in area counties yesterday. Bartholomew County had 66 new cases, Decatur 17, Jennings 33, Jackson 35, Brown 11, Johnson 161 and Shelby County 51.

Shelby, Johnson, and Jackson counties are still under the red, or severe spread advisory level, on the state’s color coded map, after previous poor metrics, and will remain so until they return to the orange, or serious spread metrics for two consecutive weeks. Brown County is the only area county that is red based on its current score.