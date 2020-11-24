Indiana tops 300k cases of COVID-19

Indiana has now topped 300,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 5,606 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, for a total of 300,913 cases since the pandemic began. The state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate is 11.6 percent.

On Sunday, the state passed 5,000 deaths from COVID-19. Monday’s numbers added 27 to the total, for 5,067.

Bartholomew County reported 70 new cases Monday and a 7-day positivity rate of 12.6 percent. In area counties, Decatur had 37 new cases, Jennings 14, Jackson 60, Brown 6, Johnson 164 and Shelby 42. Johnson County is reporting three new deaths, and Shelby one death.