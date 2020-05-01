Indiana to ease some restrictions on Monday

Gov. Eric Holcomb today unveiled his plan to get Indiana back to normal, with a five stage recovery plan with a goal of being back to full operation by July 4th.

The first stage is the “stay-at-home” order that the state has been under since March.

The second stage would start on Monday, May 4th easing many restrictions for all but the three worst-hit counties.

Under Stage 2:

Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions should remain at home whenever possible. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus

Recommend that residents wear face coverings in public settings. Residents also should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene

Social gatherings of 25 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to such events as wedding receptions, birthday parties, Mothers Day gatherings, and others where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

Essential travel restrictions are lifted; local non-essential travel allowed

Continue remote work whenever possible

Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50% capacity with operational

limitations on May 11th. Bar seating will be closed with no live entertainment. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings Also on May 11th, Retail and commercial businesses, including those that have been open for the necessities of life during previous executive orders, may operate at 50% of capacity. Examples include apparel, furniture, jewelry, and liquor stores.

Also on May 11th, personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors may reopen by appointment only with operational limitations. Employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, and other requirements must be met. Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible

Starting May 8th, religious services may convene inside places of worship. There are specific practices that should be considered for in-person services that are driven by social distancing guidelines and protections for those 65 and older and individuals with known high-risk medical conditions. Examples of services include weddings, funerals, and baptisms.

Manufacturers, industrial operations, and other infrastructure that has not been in operation may open following OSHA and CDC guidelines.

About half of the states Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will open with services by appointment only; the remainder of branches will continue to open over the next two weeks

Public libraries may open according to their own policies and CDC guidelines

The next stage, with a May 23 timetable, would further allow indoor worship services of no more than 10 people and loosen other restrictions. Social gatherings of up to 100 people could take place and movie theaters could open at 50 percent capacity.

The governor said that the state could move the community to an earlier stage again if things begin to go backwards.

A new website outlines the plan at backontrack.in.gov.