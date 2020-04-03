Indiana students to graduate but no graduations to be held

Indiana students will be out of the classroom through the end of the school year.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick announced Thursday afternoon that that all K-12 schools in Indiana will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, and all school districts will resort to distance learning.

The governor’s order also allows graduation of students who meet guidelines including all of the course requirements based on a combination of credits earned prior to March 19th, when the governor closed the schools, and the courses in which a student was enrolled as of that date; Also, students must complete any virtual or remote learning participation requirements from the school district, and any other school district requirements.

Dr. Jim Roberts, superintendent for Bartholomew Consolidated Schools issued a statement Thursday night confirming that BCSC is closed from now through the scheduled last day of school May 28th. That includes all school-related activities or other uses of school facilities.

Roberts said graduation will not be conducted in the traditional sense, but the district is committed to finding a special way to formally recognize each one of the graduates. He said the district is sorry that seniors will not experience the last quarter of their 13 years of school in the way that was anticipated.

Roberts said the district will continue to have eLearning days on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with Mondays and Fridays used for staff to prepare their lessons and to make assessments. He said meals will continue to be distributed Mondays through Fridays.

