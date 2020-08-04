Indiana Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Program
More than 200 police agencies around Indiana will be out in force to make sure kids are getting to school safely this fall. Governor Eric Holcomb announced the return of Indianas Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program on Monday saying police will be participating in overtime patrols to make sure that drivers stop for school buses when they are stopped with the arm extended. Last year more than 2,600 stop arm violations were reported in a single day by bus drivers.