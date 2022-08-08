Indiana State Police Offer Tips to Keep Kids Safe

Indiana State Police are offering advice on how to keep your kids safe this school year.

Some of their tips include:

1. Watching for stopped school buses.

2. Being patient while driving behind buses.

3. Remaining aware of kids or school crossing guards who are near or crossing the road.

4. Driving the posted speed, especially in school zones.

5. Walking to/from school on the same path every day, with no additional stops.

6. Walking in a group, if possible.

7. Reporting strange behavior.

8. Arriving early to bus stops and school, if possible.

9. Staying off mobile devices while driving.

10. Being respectful of bus drivers and their rules.